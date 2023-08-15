30 Killed in Gas Station Fire in Russia's Dagestan

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion and fire at a petrol station in Russia's Caucasus republic of Dagestan, the Emergency Situations Ministry said Tuesday.

A total of 102 people were injured and killed as a result of the incident, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Makhachkala, a city of over 600,000 residents on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan, a Russian republic bordering Chechnya.

The explosion took place in the building of a car service station, where a fire had broken out during maintenance work, Russia's Investigative Committee said.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the incident, it added.

The state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies reported that the fire had been extinguished, citing Russia's Emergency Ministry.