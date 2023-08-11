Russia Claims 'Improved' Position on Northeast Ukraine Frontline

Russia said Friday its forces had "improved" their offensive positions around two settlements near the town of Kupiansk in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk and the surrounding areas of Kharkiv were recaptured by Kyiv's forces in September but Moscow has since pushed back on the region.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces had "improved the tactical situation" on the front line near Vilshana and Pershotravneve.