2 Dead After Ukraine Shells Russian Border Region – Governor

By AFP
Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz. Federation Council

Two people were killed on Thursday after Ukraine shelled a small village in the Russian border region of Bryansk, the region's governor said.

Bryansk governor Alexander Bogomaz said earlier that one man had died but later announced another person was killed.

"At present, two civilians have been killed by the Ukrainian armed forces," he said on social media.

The attack took place in the Russian village of Chausy, some three miles (five kilometers) from the Ukrainian border, he said.

Russian regions bordering Ukraine have repeatedly accused Kyiv's forces of indiscriminate shelling.

On Wednesday, one person was reported killed and four others injured after Ukrainian shelling targeted Russia's border region of Belgorod.

