Russia Says Hit Airbases in Western Ukraine

By AFP
Mikhail Tereshchenko/TASS

Russia said Sunday that its forces struck military airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions in western Ukraine and that "all targets were hit." 

"Overnight Russia's armed forces carried out strikes... on Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region," the Russian Defense Ministry said. 

Ukraine said it faced several waves of attacks overnight, downing 30 out of 40 cruise missiles.

It also said Russia launched three hypersonic Kinzhal missiles — harder to intercept — but did not provide information on whether or not they were destroyed.

Authorities in the Khmelnytskyi region said Sunday morning that a fire had broken out at a corn waste warehouse in Starokostiantyniv, spreading over 1,400 square metres before being extinguished.

The region, hundreds of kilometres from the front lines of the fighting in eastern Ukraine, has been regularly targeted by Russian strikes. 

"Today there was another Russian missile attack against our country. Kinzhals, Kalibrs. They hit Motor Sich and our Khmelnytskyi region," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday. 

Meanwhile "only a few private households were damaged" in the Rivne region, the head of the regional state administration Vitaliy Koval said Sunday.

