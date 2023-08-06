Russia Says Hit Airbases in Western Ukraine

Russia said Sunday that its forces struck military airbases in the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne regions in western Ukraine and that "all targets were hit."

"Overnight Russia's armed forces carried out strikes... on Ukrainian armed forces airbases around the settlements of Starokostiantyniv in the Khmelnytskyi region and Dubno in the Rivne region," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine said it faced several waves of attacks overnight, downing 30 out of 40 cruise missiles.

It also said Russia launched three hypersonic Kinzhal missiles — harder to intercept — but did not provide information on whether or not they were destroyed.