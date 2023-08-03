Russia Says Downed 6 Ukrainian Drones Near Moscow

Russian air defense systems shot down six Ukrainian drones outside Moscow, Russia’s military and regional authorities said Thursday.

The drones were intercepted while attempting to “fly through” western Russia’s Kaluga region overnight, Kaluga Governor Vladislav Shapsha wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

The Kaluga region lies southwest of Moscow and northeast of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed to have foiled an “attempted terrorist attack by the Kyiv regime” over the region.

Both Shapsha and the military said there were no casualties or damage as a result of the air defense operation.