Phone Scammers Coax Russians to Set Fire to Military Offices – Reports

At least nine Russian military enlistment offices have been targeted in arson attacks linked to phone scams in recent days, media outlets reported Tuesday.

The first such incidents occurred in annexed Crimea and the central city of Kazan on Saturday, when two middle-aged women were detained trying to set local enlistment offices on fire, according to the Telegram channel Baza and the news website Realnoye Vremya.

The 62-year-old arsonist in Kazan told investigators that scammers threatened to kill her daughter if she failed to follow their orders, while a 51-year-old Russian language teacher in Crimea was said to have received similar instructions on the Telegram messaging app.

On Saturday evening, a 76-year-old man was detained in the northern city of Severodvinsk after throwing a Molotov cocktail at an enlistment office, according to the Telegram channel Shot, which is believed to have links to Russia’s security services.

Law enforcement searches of the man’s home found online communications containing instructions to “punish traitors” at the military office.