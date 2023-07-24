Russia Raises Upper-Age Limit for Military Reservists

President Vladimir Putin on Monday signed into law a bill to raise the upper age limit for military reservists eligible for mobilization by five years.

The amendments to Russia’s law on military duty and military service introduce a four-year transition period — between 2024 and 2028 — during which the reservist age limit will be gradually raised.

The changes come as Russian authorities have sought to boost troop numbers amid a growing manpower shortage in Ukraine.

For senior officers, the age limit for reservists eligible for mobilization will eventually become 65, while for junior officers it will be raised to 60.