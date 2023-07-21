Russia Backtracks on Pledge to Raise Minimum Draft Age

Russia will keep its minimum conscription age at 18 despite a promise to raise the limit as part of the military’s plans to increase troop numbers, a senior lawmaker said Friday.

A bill backed by President Vladimir Putin originally envisioned an increase in age limits for compulsory military service from the current range of men aged 18-27 to 21-30.

A transition period broadening the eligibility pool was viewed by critics as an attempt to compensate for troop losses in Ukraine by increasing the number of men eligible for conscription.

Andrei Kartapolov, the bill’s co-author and chair of Russia’s lower-house State Duma Defense Committee, said the new amendments would keep the lower age limit intact and only raise the upper limit to 30.