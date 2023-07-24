Navalny Ally Jailed 9 Years for ‘Extremism’

A former regional coordinator of jailed Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison for participating in an “extremist” organization, the activist’s allies announced Monday.

Vadim Ostanin, 46, was detained in December 2021 alongside five other Navalny allies across Russia when the authorities blacklisted the Kremlin critic’s activist network as “extremist.”

Ostanin had served as the coordinator of Navalny’s political network in the Siberian city of Barnaul.

The Russian authorities opened a retroactive criminal case into Navalny’s network in September 2021, prompting many of its members to flee Russia.