Russian Navy Holds Live Fire 'Exercise' in Black Sea

Russia's navy carried out a live fire "exercise" in the northwest Black Sea, Moscow's Defense Ministry said Friday, days after the Kremlin said it would consider ships traveling to Ukraine through the waterway potential military targets.

The Black Sea Fleet "carried out live firing of anti-ship cruise missiles at the target ship in the combat training range in the northwestern part of the Black Sea," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

"The target ship was destroyed as a result of a missile strike," it said.

"Also during the joint exercise, the ships and fleet aviation undertook measures to isolate the area temporarily closed to navigation, and also carried out a set of measures to detain the offending ship."