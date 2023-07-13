Ukrainian Prisoners Tortured, Forced to Dig Russian Trenches – AP

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians held by Russian forces are tortured and forced to dig trenches for the military, the Associated Press reported Thursday, citing dozens of former detainees, Ukrainian officials and satellite imagery.

The report describes a system of detention and abuse of civilians — most without legal status under Russian law — that the AP said stands in direct violation of the Geneva Conventions.

“It’s a business of human trafficking,” said Lena Yahupova, a 50-year-old Zaporizhzhia region city administrator who was detained in October and managed to escape from captivity in March.

Yahupova described being regularly forced to dig trenches with other Ukrainians — including business owners, utility workers, a student and a teacher — for over 12 hours at a time. Most prisoners wore Russian military uniforms, leading to fears that Ukrainian artillery might mistake them for enemy troops.