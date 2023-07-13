Georgia to Become Transit Hub for Russians Traveling to Europe – Airline Executive

Plans are underway to turn the South Caucasus country of Georgia into a transit hub for Russian travelers flying to Europe, the RBC business daily reported Thursday, citing the part-owner of a Russian airline and major airport.

Russia has been largely cut off from Europe since its invasion of Ukraine sparked mutual airspace bans between Moscow and the European Union. Russians traveling to Europe — and Europeans traveling to Russia — have since had to travel via cities like Istanbul, Dubai, Yerevan and Belgrade.

Vitaly Vantsev, the part-owner of Azimuth Airlines and Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport, told RBC that work was underway at Tbilisi International Airport in the Georgian capital to create a transit hub for passengers traveling from Russia to Europe.

“Our partners from Georgian Airways are providing good offers for Russian passengers in terms of transit, open flights to Europe — to Paris, Nice and Rome, where direct flights are now closed,” Vantsev said.