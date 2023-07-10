Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Shelling Kills 4 at Ukraine Aid Point – Governor

By AFP
Yuriy Malashko / Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration

Russian shelling on an aid hub in the town of Orikhiv in southern Ukraine has killed four people, the regional governor said on Monday, calling it a "war crime."

"They hit a humanitarian aid delivery spot in a residential area... Four people died on the spot: women aged 43, 45 and 47 and a 47-year-old man," Governor Yuriy Malashko said on social media.

Orikhiv, with a pre-war population of around 14,000 people, is in the frontline Zaporizhzhia region, which Russian leader Vladimir Putin claimed to have annexed last year despite not having full military control over it.

Ukraine's Prosecutor General said in a statement the strike had occurred one day earlier, at 1:20 p.m. local time (10:20 GMT) and that 13 people were injured, in addition to those killed.

It released images showing a red-brick two-story building partially collapsed and surrounded by debris and snapped roof beams.

Orikhiv is near the frontline where Ukrainian forces last month were pushing to recapture heavily fortified positions from Russian forces.

