Putin Says Gave Orders to Avoid Bloodshed During Revolt

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he gave an order to avoid bloodshed during an armed rebellion over the weekend that rattled his rule, saying the West and Kyiv wanted Russians to "kill each other" and thanking citizens for their "patriotism."

"From the start of the events, on my orders steps were taken to avoid large-scale bloodshed," Putin said in a televised address, thanking Russians for their "endurance and unity, and patriotism."

"It was precisely this fratricide that Russia's enemies wanted: both the neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons, and all sorts of national traitors. They wanted Russian soldiers to kill each other," he said.

He added that any attempt to blackmail Russia or foment unrest would fail.

"Civilian solidarity showed that any blackmail, any attempts to organize internal turmoil, is doomed to fail," Putin said.

Fighters employed by the mercenary outfit Wagner could join the military or leave for Belarus after the group carried out an armed revolt, he said.

"Today you have the possibility to continue serving Russia by entering into a contract with the Defense Ministry or other law enforcement agencies, or to return to your family and loved ones... Whoever wants to can go to Belarus," Putin said.