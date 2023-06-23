Prigozhin Says Moscow Strikes Kill 'Huge' Number of Wagner Forces, Vows to 'Stop' Top Brass

The Moscow Times is collecting all the latest breaking news and developments around Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner Group.

While we make every effort to ensure the accuracy of our reporting, claims and counter-claims are sometimes impossible to verify.

The head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group on Friday accused the country’s military leadership of ordering strikes on the group’s camps and killing a "huge" number of forces.

In an extraordinary declaration against the Defense Ministry, with whom he has been feuding publicly for months, Yevgeny Prigozhin vowed to “stop” Russia’s top military brass and urged ordinary Russians to remain calm.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin was aware of the "unfolding situation" around Prigozhin and that "all necessary measures" were being taken.

Russia’s Federal Security Agency (FSB) has launched a criminal case on charges of inciting an armed revolt, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing the National Anti-Terrorism Committee.

"We were ready to make concessions to the Defense Ministry, surrender our weapons," Prigozhin said in a furious audio message released by his spokespeople.

"Today, seeing that we have not been broken, they conducted missile strikes at our rear camps."

He vowed to "stop" Moscow's top military leadership and called on Russians not to resist his forces.

"The council of commanders of PMC Wagner has made a decision — the evil that the military leadership of the country brings must be stopped," Prigozhin said in the audio message, urging Russians to remain calm.

“There are 25,000 of us and we are going to look into why there's total lawlessness in the country.”

Following online speculation of his previous comments that he had de facto announced an armed revolt against Russia’s military, Prigozhin said: “It is not a coup d’etat. It’s a march of justice. Our actions do not impede [regular Russian] soldiers at all.”

The Russian Defense Ministry said that Prigozhin's statements "do not correspond to reality," calling them a "provocation."

"The Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out combat missions" in Ukraine, the ministry added.

“Most of the military enthusiastically backs us, and messages are coming in saying ‘Thank you, justice will finally be had in the army,” Prigozhin said in another voice message posted on Telegram.

The investigative media outlet iStories reported that police in the southern Rostov region, where Prigozhin said Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was located, have been placed on a high-alert regime.

Video and photos shared online by local media outlets appeared to show military and police vehicles deployed on the streets of the regional capital Rostov-on-Don.

The Baza Telegram channel reported that the streets of Rostov-on-Don are being closed to traffic.

The Astra and VChK-OPGU Telegram channels reported, citing unspecified sources, that Moscow security forces have also been placed on high alert. Officers have reportedly been instructed to “stay in contact and not go anywhere.”

The prominent pro-war military blogger Rybar said however that law enforcement had been placed on heightened alert on Thursday to search for "Ukrainian sleeper cells and sabotage and reconnaissance groups," and not in response to Prigozhin's statements.