Moscow Court Rejects U.S. Journalist Gershkovich's Appeal

A Moscow court has rejected Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s appeal against the three-month extension of his arrest on spying charges, state media reported Thursday.

Gershkovich, 31, became the first Western journalist accused of espionage in modern Russia after the Foreign Ministry-accredited reporter was detained in late March during a reporting trip in central Russia. He and his employer have strongly denied the accusations against him.

Moscow’s Lefortovo District Court last month ruled to extend Gershkovich’s pre-trial detention until Aug. 30 in a closed-door hearing.

No date has been set for his trial.

The Moscow City Court ruled Thursday to uphold the Lefortovo District Court’s decision, the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported.

"The court considered the complaint brought by Gershkovich's defense against the decision to extend his ... detention, and ruled that the initial decision should be left unchanged and the complaint of the defendant's defense should not be satisfied," the judge said.

Gershkovich appeared in a glass cage in the Moscow court and made a heart symbol with his hands to other journalists in the room.