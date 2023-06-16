Over 10K Russian Soldiers Earn Cash Payouts for Destroyed or Captured Equipment – Defense Ministry

More than 10,000 Russian servicemen have received cash payouts for destroying or capturing Ukrainian military hardware since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine last year, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday.

The bonus payments — ranging from 50,000 to 300,000 rubles ($600 to $3,580) depending on the type of equipment — are reportedly transferred to the personal bank accounts of Russian soldiers, according to military officials.

For example, servicemen are promised 300,000 rubles for destroying an enemy helicopter or fighter jet.

The Defense Ministry said Russian troops destroyed or captured over 16,000 enemy weapons and equipment during the 15 months of its offensive, noting that U.S.-supplied HIMARS rocket systems were among the hardware targeted.

The claims could not be independently verified.