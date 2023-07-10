47K Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine – Report

At least 47,000 Russian troops have been killed fighting in Ukraine, the independent news outlets Mediazona and Meduza reported in an investigation published Monday.

Citing data from Russia’s national probate registry — a public database that records information on inheritances — and the state statistics agency Rosstat, journalists used a surge in probate cases opened for men under the age of 50 since the start of the war to calculate the war deaths.

“To be absolutely precise, we can assert with a 95% probability that the true number of casualties falls between 40,000 and 55,000,” read the report published on Medizona’s website.

Journalists noted that Russia’s military death toll is likely higher because not all soldiers have property that can be passed on after their death.