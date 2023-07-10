Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

47K Russian Troops Killed in Ukraine – Report

Updated:
A funeral for Russian military serviceman. Vladimir Gerdo / TASS

At least 47,000 Russian troops have been killed fighting in Ukraine, the independent news outlets Mediazona and Meduza reported in an investigation published Monday.

Citing data from Russia’s national probate registry — a public database that records information on inheritances — and the state statistics agency Rosstat, journalists used a surge in probate cases opened for men under the age of 50 since the start of the war to calculate the war deaths. 

“To be absolutely precise, we can assert with a 95% probability that the true number of casualties falls between 40,000 and 55,000,” read the report published on Medizona’s website. 

Journalists noted that Russia’s military death toll is likely higher because not all soldiers have property that can be passed on after their death.

A separate tally of confirmed Russian troop deaths compiled by Mediazona and the BBC’s Russian service lists 26,800 whose names have been made public by the authorities.

Earlier this summer, the Kremlin urged regional authorities to restrict the publication of obituaries that Mediazona and BBC Russian have relied on for their tallies.

Moscow rarely comments on its war dead and the Russian Defense Ministry last updated its soldier death toll in September, placing the figure at under 6,000 killed.

But leaked Western intelligence documents, citing calculations by the Federal Security Service (FSB), put the actual number closer to 110,00 Russian soldiers wounded and killed by February this year.

Mediazona and Meduza estimated that 78,000 Russian soldiers may have been wounded or missing in action, bringing overall losses to 125,000.

Read more about: Army , Soldiers , Ukraine war

Read more

Formalizing hierarchy

20 Russian Volunteer Units Sign Military Contracts – Defense Ministry

The Defense Ministry has said the contracts signed with volunteer fighter detachments would improve combat effectiveness.
2 Min read
war payments

Over 10K Russian Soldiers Earn Cash Payouts for Destroyed or Captured Equipment – Defense Ministry

As Russia continues to face serious manpower shortages, it has sought to boost recruitment numbers by promising huge bonuses to soldiers.
1 Min read
No More Obituaries

Siberian Region Stops Publishing Ukraine War Deaths Over Media Tallies – Reports

The republic of Khakasia last published an obituary of a local soldier killed in Ukraine in April, according to media reports.
1 Min read
Spare parts

Russia Buys Back Military Parts Exported to Asia

Defense industry manufacturers have been reimporting parts for tanks and missiles they themselves produced and sold to foreign buyers.
2 Min read