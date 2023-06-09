SBU: Russian Sabotage Group Behind Kakhovka Dam Explosion

Ukraine’s SBU security service on Friday published an intercepted phone call in which an alleged Russian soldier claims that Tuesday’s explosion at the Kakhovka dam was organized by a Russian sabotage group.

“They [the Ukrainian military] didn't blow it up. That was our sabotage group. They wanted to scare [Ukrainians] with this dam,” said the man identified by the SBU as a Russian soldier.

"But it didn't go according to plan, [they did] more than they planned to. The construction [of the dam] … quickly collapsed."

The audio clip’s authenticity could not be independently verified.