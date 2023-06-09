Chechens Pressured By Authorities to Fight in Ukraine – Rights Group

Authorities in Russia’s North Caucasus republic of Chechnya have pressured Chechens to fight in Ukraine using money and force since the start of the war, according to a report published Thursday by the SK SOS human rights organization.

"The invasion of Ukraine was another opportunity for [Chechen leader] Ramzan Kadyrov to curry favor with Vladimir Putin and show his influence in Chechnya," SK SOS wrote.

But despite Kadyrov's efforts to rally support for the war in his region, "in reality, a year and a half of the war has looked completely different for Chechnya: ridiculous propaganda, hunting for taxi drivers, missing passports, crowds of boastful marauders in Grozny, and fabulous fees for signing up for mercenaries," the group continued.

Chechen security forces allegedly keep a database of individuals “who have been detained in the past for drugs, alcohol, making unflattering statements about officials or being LGBT.”

Since the start of the war, security forces have threatened to send these people or their relatives to the frontline, saying they will be sent to prison if they refuse to serve, the report said.

Individuals who were illegally held in notorious secret prisons in Chechnya because they were LGBT or opposed the Chechen leadership were also recruited to join the military, the report said.

About 45 of approximately 70 people who were illegally held in one such prison were sent to fight in Ukraine during the Kremlin's "partial" mobilization campaign in the fall of 2022, SK SOS said.