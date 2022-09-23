Chechnya Exempts Itself From Russia’s Draft

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said he has exempted his region from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military call-up following protests in his home region and his anger over a recent Russian-Ukrainian prisoner exchange.

Kadyrov said late Thursday that Chechnya had already deployed 20,000 troops since the start of the Ukraine invasion in February.

“The republic of Chechnya over-fulfilled its conscription plan by 254%… even before the announcement of a partial mobilization,” he wrote in a Telegram post.

Kadyrov and his allies have boasted of the presence of Chechen troops in Ukraine since early in Russia’s invasion of its neighbor, while Chechen soldiers regularly post videos of themselves in Ukraine on social media.

Appearing to address the dozens of Chechen women who took to the streets of Grozny against Putin’s draft announcement, Kadyrov said:

“I call on the Chechen population, particularly our beloved and respected mothers, to keep calm.”