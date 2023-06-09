Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Says Ukrainian Counteroffensive Failed to Reach Goals

By AFP
kremlin.ru

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that a long-expected counteroffensive from Ukraine had begun but Kyiv had so far "failed" to reach its goals. 

"We can definitely state that this Ukrainian offensive has begun," Putin said in a video interview published on Telegram by a Russian journalist. 

"But the Ukrainian troops did not reach their aims in any area of combat," he added. 

Ukraine has for months said it was preparing a counteroffensive to repel Russian troops from its territories, but said there would be no formal announcement. 

Putin said that "combat has continued for five days, with intense fighting yesterday and the day before."

He said Ukrainian forces had suffered "significant losses" but "the offensive potential of the Kyiv regime still remains."

For several days, the Russian army has said it repelled assaults in the south of Ukraine, which would be the opening phase of Kyiv's offensive. 

Kyiv, however, said the main center of combat was still in Ukraine's east, while providing few details on the situation in the south. 

Read more about: Putin , Ukraine war

Read more

convict soldiers

Putin Personally Pardons Russian Prisoners Who Fight in Ukraine

A closed police database lists at least two convicts who were pardoned by Putin last summer, a prominent journalist said.
2 Min read
opinion Oleksiy Yakubin

Is Russia Slowly Embracing Realpolitik in Ukraine?

Dmitry Peskov, the man charged with sharing President Vladimir Putin's views with the rest of the world, last week denied that the Kremlin was attempting...
hero of the russian federation

Putin Gives Highest Medal to 'Warrior Priest' Killed in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday posthumously awarded the highest state decoration to pro-Kremlin archpriest Mikhail Vasilyev, who died in Ukraine...
non-binding assertion

Putin Declares Mobilization Over But Says ‘Unsure’ of Legalities

Russia’s “partial” mobilization drive is over, President Vladimir Putin said late Monday in an apparent attempt to ease concerns that...