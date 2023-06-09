Iceland to Suspend Embassy Operations in Russia in August

Iceland said Friday it would suspend work at its embassy in Russia as of Aug. 1, the first country to do so, and asked Russia to limit its operations in Reykjavik.

"The current situation simply does not make it viable for the small foreign service of Iceland to operate an embassy in Russia," Foreign Minister Thordis Gylfadottir said.

AFP's bureau in Moscow said Iceland was the first country to make such a move.

The foreign ministry stressed that the decision "does not constitute a severance of diplomatic relations."