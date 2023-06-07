Belarus Pardons Russian Woman Pulled Off EU Flight

Belarus has pardoned Sofia Sapega, the Russian ex-girlfriend of Belarusian dissident journalist Roman Protasevich, the state-run Belta news agency reported Wednesday.

Sapega and her then-boyfriend Protasevich were detained in May 2021 when their Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius was forcibly diverted in Minsk, with Belarusian authorities citing a bomb threat.

The 25-year-old law student was sentenced to six years in Belarusian prison in May 2022.

Following her pardoning by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Sapega was handed over to a Russian delegation headed by the governor of Russia’s Far East Primorye region, Oleg Kozhemyako.

“Our fellow citizen Sofia Sapega received a unique chance to start life anew. She was released after my appeal to the President of the Republic of Belarus,” Kozhemyako wrote on his personal Telegram channel.

In a video published by Kozhemyako, Sapega is shown greeting and speaking with Kozhemyako as she steps out of prison.