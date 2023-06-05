Looting Reported in Belgorod Region Amid Shelling, Evacuation

A regularly bombarded Russian town on the Ukrainian border has reported a wave of looting after local authorities called on residents to leave their homes due to intensified shelling attacks, the RBC news site reported Monday, citing a local ambulance station.

“A plastic window was broken in the technical room" in the town of Shebekino's ambulance substation, Alexei Zhirov, chief ambulance doctor in the Belgorod region, told RBC. "The doors in the control room were left open…Perhaps they were looking for potent and narcotic drugs.”

The Belgorod region has regularly reported drone and shelling attacks since the invasion of Ukraine. But intensified shelling in recent days has forced local authorities to start evacuating civilians from border areas.