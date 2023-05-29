Putin Calls Erdogan Re-election 'Clear Evidence' of Support

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday congratulated Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has collaborated closely with Russia on key international issues despite disagreements, on his re-election.

"Your victory in these elections is the logical result of your dedicated work as head of the Turkish Republic," Putin said, according to the Kremlin website.

Putin told Erdogan, who he called his "dear friend," that his victory was "clear evidence of the Turkish people's support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue an independent foreign policy."

The two leaders have not always seen eye-to-eye — backing opposing players in conflicts in the Middle East and the ex-Soviet Caucasus region — but they have developed strong ties over the years.

Most importantly, they apparently see each other as reliable partners in challenging the West's economic, military and political dominance.