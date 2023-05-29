Kyiv Repels Air Strikes, Day After Huge Russian Bombardment

Kyiv repelled another large volley of overnight air strikes, officials said Monday, as the Ukrainian capital was still picking up the pieces from the biggest drone attack to hit it since Russia's invasion began.

Local air defenses managed to fend off more than 40 drones and cruise missiles, and there were no casualties, authorities said.

Kyiv had been mostly spared since the beginning of the year, but this month its residents have been forced to grapple with almost nightly air raid sirens and explosions.

The attack on the city overnight Saturday was the largest since the invasion in February last year, Ukraine said.

On Sunday night, Kyiv residents again faced threats from the sky.

"Only 18 hours have passed since the most massive UAV attack on Kyiv, and the enemy attacked the capital again," the city's military administration said.

"This is already the 15th air attack since the beginning of May!"

The administration said the attack used drones and cruise missiles.

It added that "more than 40 air targets were detected and destroyed by the forces and means of our air defense."