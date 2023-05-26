Explosion Rocks Southern Russia’s Krasnodar in Apparent Drone Attack

The southern Russian city of Krasnodar was hit by explosions early Friday morning, local authorities and media reported.

Multiple videos shared on social media showed an unmanned drone flying over Krasnodar, which is over 300 kilometers from the frontlines in Ukraine, before crashing in a fireball in the city center.

It is not clear whether the drone was shot down.

Attacks on Russian regions near the border with Ukraine have become increasingly frequent in recent weeks as Russia’s forces brace for an expected Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Witnesses in Krasnodar reported hearing two explosions, according to the Baza Telegram channel, which is believed to have links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies.

And the Shot Telegram channel published photographs of what it claimed was the wreckage of the drone, while also speculating that the aircraft might have been targeting a cell tower in the city center.