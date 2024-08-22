Ukrainian Missile Strike Sets Railway Ferry Ablaze in Krasnodar Region

A Ukrainian missile attack on southern Russia's Krasnodar region set a railway ferry on fire, regional authorities said Thursday afternoon.

"The Kyiv regime carried out another terrorist attack on the territory of the Krasnodar region," authorities wrote on social media. "A railway ferry carrying fuel tanks to Port Kavkaz was hit."

Officials said emergency responders were already at the scene of the strike at Port Kavkaz — one of the country’s largest passenger ports, connecting mainland Russia with annexed Crimea via rail and ferry lines.

There were no immediate details on the extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured in the missile strike.

Neither Kyiv nor the Russian military immediately commented on Thursday's attack.

Videos shared on social media showed large flames and a column of black smoke rising from what was said to be Port Kavkaz. Eyewitnesses reported hearing powerful explosions in the area.

At least one person was killed in a Ukrainian drone attack at the same port last month. In May, Ukraine fired missiles at the Port Kavkaz oil terminal as part of a larger effort to disrupt Russian logistics in annexed Crimea.