Russian PM Hails China Ties in Face of 'Sensational Pressure' From West

Russia's prime minister hailed "unprecedented" relations with China despite "sensational pressure" from the West on Wednesday, as he met with his counterpart in Beijing.

China and Russia have in recent years ramped up economic and diplomatic cooperation, growing even closer since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine despite Beijing's insistence that it is neutral in that conflict.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin arrived in China on Monday, attending a business forum in Shanghai on Tuesday before traveling to Beijing to meet Premier Li Qiang and President Xi Jinping.

It is the highest-level visit by a Russian official to China since last year's invasion.

"Today, relations between Russia and China are at an unprecedented high level," Mishustin told Li after a grand welcoming ceremony outside Beijing's Great Hall of the People on Wednesday.

"They are characterized by mutual respect of each other's interests, the desire to jointly respond to challenges, which is associated with increased turbulence in the international arena and the pattern of sensational pressure from the collective West," he said.

Li, in turn, hailed the "comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between China and Russia in the new era."

"I believe your trip to China this time will definitely leave a deep impression," he said.

China is Russia's largest trading partner, with trade between the nations reaching a record $190 billion last year, according to Chinese customs data.

Li noted Wednesday that bilateral trade had already reached $70 billion so far this year.

"This is a year-on-year increase of more than 40%," he said.

"The scale of investment between the two countries is also continuously upgrading," Li added. "Strategic large-scale projects are steadily advancing."

Following the talks, ministers from the two countries signed a series of agreements on service trade cooperation and sports, as well as on patents and Russian millet exports to China.