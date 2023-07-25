Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin 'Intends' to Visit China in October

By AFP
China's President Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit China in October, the Kremlin said Tuesday, as Russia aims to shore up ties with one of its closest allies.

"It is known that we have received an invitation and that we intend to go to China when the Belt and Road Forum is held in October," Yuri Ushakov, an aide to the president on international affairs, said in comments carried by Russian news agencies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping made a state visit to Moscow in March and declared relations between the two countries were entering a new era.

China and Russia are strategic allies, with both sides frequently touting their "no limits" partnership and cooperation in the economic and military spheres.

Their ties became even closer after Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine in February last year and the Western economic sanctions that ensued.

Beijing has pointedly declined to condemn Russia's offensive against its neighbor.

Putin last visited China in 2022, attending the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. 

He also attended the first two Belt and Road Forums held in China in 2017 and 2019.

Read more about: China , Putin

Read more

state visit

In Photos: Putin and Xi Shore Up Sino-Russian Alliance Despite Differing Agendas

Chinese President Xi Jinping made his first trip to Russia since 2019 this week in a state visit designed to project the ever-closer relationship between...
1 Min read
News Analysis

As Xi Visits Putin, Allies Trumpet 'New Era' But Offer Little Substance

Xi’s reunion with Putin is unlikely to catalyze a major shift in bilateral cooperation — or in efforts to end the war in Ukraine, experts say.
4 Min read
'great neighboring powers'

Xi Seeks Tighter Cooperation With Russia at Kremlin Talks

The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.
4 Min read
losing clout

Beijing Fears Russia Becoming 'Minor Power' Under 'Crazy' Putin – FT

Beijing is planning to reorient its foreign policy away from Moscow fearing a decline in Russia's economic and political clout as a direct result of its...