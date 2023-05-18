Russian Prosecutors Seek Fine for Ex-Mayor Roizman Over Ukraine Comments

Updated to add details of the prosecutors' requested fine.

Russian prosecutors on Thursday recommended a fine for prominent Kremlin critic Yevgeny Roizman, on trial in the central city of Yekaterinburg for comments about the Ukraine conflict.

The prosecutor urged the judge to "find Yevgeny Roizman guilty and impose a fine of 260,000 rubles (around $3,250)" over charges of discrediting the Russian military, according to Russian news agencies.

The 60-year-old former mayor had pleaded not guilty at the trial that began in early April and which could have seen him jailed for up to five years.

“I have no way out. I don't regret anything and I'm not afraid of anything," Roizman said during his final word in court.

Roizman was accused of discrediting the army in a video he posted on YouTube in July 2022 in which he criticized Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Since the start of the Ukraine conflict last year, the Kremlin has increased its efforts to silence dissent over the fighting and of President Vladimir Putin's leadership.

Roizman is among a dwindling number of prominent opposition figures who are not in jail or exile. Several have been jailed for criticizing the Ukraine conflict.

The prosecutor justified the lenient sentence recommendation by the "low gravity" of the offense and "mitigating circumstances" including the fact that Roizman has young children and is involved in charitable activities.