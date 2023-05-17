European Companies Still Supplying Russian Military – The Insider

Dozens of Europe-based companies have continued to do business with Russian firms that supply Moscow’s military with critical goods and equipment as it wages war on Ukraine, according to a report published Wednesday by investigative news outlet The Insider.

The outlet found that 25 companies from Germany, France, Switzerland, Hungary, Slovakia, Italy, Estonia, Lithuania, Austria and Poland had fulfilled orders with various companies known to have links to the Russian Armed Forces.

Among the items sold by the European companies were microchips for missiles, fiber optics for night vision devices, tactical boots, body armor, components for warship engines and more.

One example highlighted in The Insider’s investigation is the Moscow-based Stan LLC, a developer of machine tools that is part of state defense conglomerate Rostec.