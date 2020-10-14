Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

EU Agrees Russia Sanctions Over Navalny Poisoning

By AFP
The move to punish Russia came after the UN's chemical weapons watchdog OPCW confirmed Germany, France and Sweden's finding that Navalny was poisoned by Novichok. Instagram account @navalny / AFP

The EU on Wednesday agreed to impose sanctions on six people and one entity over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a Novichok nerve agent, diplomats told AFP.

Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved sanctions after France and Germany proposed measures last week, saying Russia was responsible for the poisoning.

In line with usual EU practice, those targeted by the sanctions — travel bans and asset freezes — will not be named until the measures take legal effect on Thursday, but they are likely to be Russian officials.

Paris and Berlin said last week they wanted to target individuals "based on their official function" and an entity "involved in the Novichok program."

European powers have repeatedly asked Moscow to investigate the poisoning, which took place on Russian soil, but in a joint statement last week the French and German foreign ministers said the Kremlin had come up with "no credible explanation."

The move to punish Russia came after the UN's chemical weapons watchdog OPCW confirmed Germany, France and Sweden's finding that Navalny was poisoned by a nerve agent of the Soviet-developed Novichok group.

A poison from the same group was used to attack former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in England in 2018 — an incident that prompted the EU to sanction four members of the Kremlin's military intelligence.

The latest measures were signed off politically by EU foreign ministers on Monday, a move hailed by Germany's Heiko Maas.

"I believe it is of paramount importance in the light of such a serious crime — a violation of international law and the chemical weapons convention — that the European Union shows unity, and it has done so today," he said.

EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell pressed Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the Navalny case during phone talks on Tuesday.

Borrell's office said he called for Moscow to "do its utmost to investigate this crime thoroughly in full transparency" and cooperate with the OPCW.

Read more about: Navalny , Europe , Sanctions

Read more

‘SERIOUS CRIME’

EU Ready to Sanction Russia Over Navalny Poisoning

Bloc agrees to slap personal sanctions on Russian officials.
GAS POLITICS

Explainer: What is Nord Stream 2 and Why Might Navalny’s Poisoning Stop Its Completion?

Everything you need to know about the mega Russian-German gas pipeline.
Europe

Italy’s New Leader Calls for End to Anti-Russia Sanctions

Giuseppe Conte was nominated last month by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League parties.
Europe

Council of Europe Says Navalny Should Be Allowed to Run for President

The Council of Europe has accused Moscow of violating Navalny's right to fair trial, demanding the authorities allow him to run in the 2018 Presidential...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.