Kremlin Critics Abroad Experience Signs of Poisoning, Surveillance – Agentstvo

At least four prominent Kremlin critics outside of Russia have experienced symptoms of poisoning or faced surveillance over the past year, according to a report by the investigative outlet Agentstvo published Tuesday.

Among those affected in the cases examined by Agentstvo include foreign journalists, Russian opposition activists, and even a former U.S. ambassador.

One suspected poisoning victim is Natalya Arno, head of the Free Russia Foundation. Arno's acquaintances said that she began showing symptoms of poisoning during a trip to Prague in early May.

Before flying to Prague, Arno had attended an event in Germany organized by exiled Russian businessman and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, where an unnamed journalist also experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning, according to Agentstvo.