Kremlin Bans High-Ranking Officials From Resigning Amid War in Ukraine – iStories

High-ranking Russian officials have been banned from resigning during the war in Ukraine under the threat of criminal prosecution, the iStories investigative outlet reported Monday, citing four sources familiar with the matter.

The Kremlin imposed the unofficial ban after many officials expressed a desire to resign from their posts, iStories cited a source close to the presidential administration as saying.

“If everyone leaves, control will be lost,” the source said of the Kremlin’s logic.

The source added that the Kremlin sees the desire to resign as a betrayal and that it has tasked civil servants with "demonstrating unity.”

“I know of at least two cases where governors tried to leave their posts, but they were not just prohibited by the Internal Policy Department (of the presidential administration), it was also hinted at that they could face criminal prosecution,” iStories quoted a former employee in the Federal Security Service (FSB) as saying.

There may be exceptions to the ban since it is informal and essentially illegal, iStories’ sources said. For example, officials may be released from their positions due to health or corruption reasons.

“Many are willing to pay a high price for the opportunity to quietly and discreetly leave now,” one of its sources said.