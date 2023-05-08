Deadly Forest Fires Engulf Central, Eastern Russia

Several people have been killed, more than 150 homes destroyed and states of emergency declared in two Russian regions as forest fires raged across western Siberia, news agencies reported Monday.

The governors of the Tyumen and Kurgan regions issued back-to-back emergency declarations Sunday as residents were evacuated and efforts to contain the fast-moving flames proved unsuccessful.

Authorities said three people were killed and six hospitalized with injuries due to the fires in the Kurgan region on Sunday.

The death toll reached six by Monday morning, the state-run TASS news agency reported, citing unnamed sources in the regional healthcare sector.

Officials in the Tyumen region reported one death and two injuries earlier Monday.