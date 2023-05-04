Drone Attack Sparks Russia Oil Refinery Fire – State Media

A drone attack in southern Russia caused a fire at an oil refinery, the state-run TASS news agency reported on Thursday.

The alleged incident joins a string of recent drone attacks announced by Russia, including what it said was an attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

The fire at the oil refinery's reservoir, in the southern Krasnodar region's Ilsky settlement, started after an attack by "an unidentified drone," an emergency services official told TASS.

Krasnodar Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said the refinery fire had been localized to a 400-square-meter (4,300-square-foot) area and was quickly extinguished by emergency services.