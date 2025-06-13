Russia Tests Advanced Anti-Drone Laser Systems After Putin Orders Overhaul of Air Defenses

Russia’s government said Friday that it tested new anti-drone laser systems that it hopes to incorporate into a larger air defense network across the country.

First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attended the trials alongside officials from the Industry and Trade Ministry, as well as representatives from the state corporations Rostec and Rosatom.

“The primary goal of the trials was to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness of the latest laser systems under conditions as close to real-life scenarios as possible,” the government said in a statement.

Officials said eight laser systems of varying power levels were tested, such as compact mobile units and high-power stationary devices, designed to counter different types of drones, including small, reconnaissance and strike models.