Russia Tests Advanced Anti-Drone Laser Systems After Putin Orders Overhaul of Air Defenses

Russia’s government said Friday that it tested new anti-drone laser systems that it hopes to incorporate into a larger air defense network across the country.
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov attended the trials alongside officials from the Industry and Trade Ministry, as well as representatives from the state corporations Rostec and Rosatom.
“The primary goal of the trials was to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the effectiveness of the latest laser systems under conditions as close to real-life scenarios as possible,” the government said in a statement.
Officials said eight laser systems of varying power levels were tested, such as compact mobile units and high-power stationary devices, designed to counter different types of drones, including small, reconnaissance and strike models.
A video released by the government showed a laser system firing at target test drones at an undisclosed location, with images of drone debris following the strikes.
“The successful testing paves the way for the start of serial production and wider deployment,” the statement said.
On Thursday, Putin held a meeting to review the plans of Russia’s state armament program for 2027-2036, with the Kremlin leader noting that the country needed “new approaches and non-standard solutions” to fight against drones.
Putin stressed the need to develop a “unified” and adaptable air defense network in Russia.
