Siberian Police Arrest Woman for Calling Russian Soldiers ‘Murderers’ in Online Video

Police arrested a woman in Siberia’s Irkutsk region after she posted a video on social media criticizing Russia Day and soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine.
Maria Makhmutova, 35, was arrested on Friday, with law enforcement authorities saying she “behaved inappropriately and tried to run away several times” as officers escorted her from her apartment to a local police station.
In a video released by the Irkutsk region branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, police can be seen ripping Makhmutova’s door open with a sledgehammer and a pick as she refuses to let them inside. The woman appears distraught as police enter her home, though she tells officers that she “feels better” since they are filming her.
As she was taken in for booking, Makhmutova appeared to physically struggle with police as they escorted her. In the video, she gave officers the middle finger as they took her photo at the police station.
Friday’s arrest comes after Makhmutova posted a video on social media the day before, where she expressed anger over Russia Day, celebrated annually on June 12, and the war in Ukraine.
“What kind of holiday is this, for f***’s sake? A f****** awesome holiday — Russia Day. What the f**** are you proud of… that you have to kill people to buy a new ride and an apartment?” she says in the video.
“To drink like there’s no tomorrow and to wear your f****** medals?” she continues. “You’re f****** murderers. If all the [soldiers fighting in Ukraine] die tomorrow, I’ll have myself a glass of wine.”
Makhmutova said Friday before her arrest that she called the police herself because she had received threats over her video. In one video posted on her social media account, she threatened to cut her wrists on camera.
