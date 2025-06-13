Siberian Police Arrest Woman for Calling Russian Soldiers ‘Murderers’ in Online Video

Police arrested a woman in Siberia’s Irkutsk region after she posted a video on social media criticizing Russia Day and soldiers fighting in the war against Ukraine.

Maria Makhmutova, 35, was arrested on Friday, with law enforcement authorities saying she “behaved inappropriately and tried to run away several times” as officers escorted her from her apartment to a local police station.

In a video released by the Irkutsk region branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry, police can be seen ripping Makhmutova’s door open with a sledgehammer and a pick as she refuses to let them inside. The woman appears distraught as police enter her home, though she tells officers that she “feels better” since they are filming her.

As she was taken in for booking, Makhmutova appeared to physically struggle with police as they escorted her. In the video, she gave officers the middle finger as they took her photo at the police station.