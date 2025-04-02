Putin Creates Police Service Tasked With Overseeing Registration of Foreigners

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered the creation of a service within Russia’s Interior Ministry tasked with overseeing citizenship and the registration of foreigners.
Immigration in Russia was previously the purview of a standalone Federal Migration Service. In 2016, Putin folded that service into the Interior Ministry, becoming the Main Directorate for Migration Affairs.
Putin’s latest decree establishes a Service for Citizenship and Registration of Foreign Citizens under that directorate, with the stated aim of “improving public administration in the area of migration.”
The service will be headed by former deputy prosecutor general Andrei Kikot, who will also serve as first deputy interior minister.
The creation of the new service follows Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov’s criticism of “significant lapses” with migration management at Russia’s Interior Ministry.
Russia tightened migration laws following the deadly attack on a concert venue outside Moscow in March 2024, which was claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group and allegedly carried out by gunmen from Central Asia.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.