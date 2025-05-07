Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center Director

Russian law enforcement authorities issued an arrest warrant for Alexander Gabuev, the exiled director of the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, on unspecified charges, the independent news outlet Mediazona reported Wednesday.

Gabuev’s name appeared in the Interior Ministry’s wanted database a month after state media reported that he had been charged with engaging in activities of an “undesirable” organization and failing to comply with Russia’s “foreign agent” law.

“He didn’t mark his Telegram posts as a foreign agent,” the state-run news agency RIA Novosti reported in April, citing a source familiar with the case.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Gabuev a “foreign agent” in May 2023. Under the law, individuals with that designation must include prominent disclaimers on all publications and social media posts and submit detailed financial disclosures. Failure to comply can lead to criminal prosecution.

Gabuev is a prominent expert on Russian and Chinese foreign policy and is frequently quoted by international media. He leads the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Center, which is now based in Berlin.

In July 2023, Russian prosecutors declared the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace an “undesirable” organization, effectively banning its work in Russia and criminalizing engagement with its activities, including sharing its content online.

Despite the designation, Carnegie continues to publish analysis on Russian affairs through its Berlin-based center, where Gabuev works alongside other exiled researchers.