Russia Bans Carnegie Endowment for International Peace

Updated:
closingspaces.org

Authorities in Russia on Thursday added the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace to the country’s list of “undesirable” organizations.

While the listing does not specify why the organization was added, it does cite a decision by Russia’s Prosecutor General’s Office from July 1 to designate Carnegie as “undesirable.” It was not immediately clear what specific activities or actions led to that decision.

Carnegie, an international affairs think tank headquartered in Washington, previously had an office in Moscow that was first opened in 1994, but it shut down following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Russian authorities designated the foundation a “foreign agent” in April 2023.

The foundation continues to publish reports and analyses on Russia from its Russia Eurasia Center in Berlin, where a number of leading experts from Russia work.

The Moscow Times was also officially added to Russia’s list of “undesirable” organizations on Thursday after being slapped with the designation early last week. The move is part of a broader crackdown on independent media and foreign organizations within Russia.

