Russia Labels Elton John AIDS Foundation ‘Undesirable’ Organization

Russian authorities on Thursday designated the Elton John AIDS Foundation (EJAF) as an “undesirable” organization, outlawing the HIV treatment and prevention group’s activities in the country.

The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office accused EJAF of “mostly focusing on the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations, Western family models and gender reassignment.” However, the organization’s primary stated goal is AIDS prevention and control.

Russian authorities consider any relationship not between a man and a woman as “non-traditional.” In 2023, Russia’s Supreme Court banned the so-called “LGBT movement.”

In its statement, the Prosecutor General’s Office claimed that EJAF harbors “negative attitudes” toward countries that “protect traditional spiritual and moral values.” It also accused EJAF of participating in a campaign to “vilify Russia” since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

“In our country, the British foundation closely cooperates with non-profit organizations that perform the functions of foreign agents,” the Russian law enforcement body said.