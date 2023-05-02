Kremlin Guidelines for Media Coverage of Ukrainian Counteroffensive Leaked

The Kremlin has issued a list of guidelines for Russia’s state media outlets on how to cover Ukraine's impending counteroffensive, the independent news outlet Meduza revealed on Tuesday.

The guidelines, which recommended emphasizing the fact that Ukraine is being armed by NATO while discouraging any suggestion that Kyiv is underprepared, appear aimed at giving Moscow the chance to spin any outcome of the expected counter-attack positively.

"If Ukraine, with the help of weapons from the U.S. and Europe, is successful and occupies some territories, the [Russian] loss will be understandable: the entire West has concentrated huge efforts on the front, but its successes — in comparison to these efforts — are very modest," a source close to the Kremlin told Meduza.

However, if the Ukrainian counteroffensive fails, the Kremlin will be able to boast that the Russian army successfully managed to repel an attack by superior enemy forces, Meduza cited its sources as saying.