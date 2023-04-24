Kremlin Spokesman’s Son Claims to Have Fought for Wagner in Ukraine

The son of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman has claimed he fought with Russia’s Wagner mercenaries in Ukraine in a rare example of the children of senior officials serving at the front.

Nikolai Peskov, 33, who also uses the last name Choles after his British stepfather, is the son of veteran Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Peskov junior credited his father for “helping” him get in touch with Wagner in an interview published by the Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid late Saturday.

Previously, Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin said Peskov senior had requested his son join the notorious private military company as an artilleryman.

The Kremlin spokesman did not comment when asked to confirm Prigozhin’s claims.

“I considered it my duty,” Peskov’s son told Komsomolskaya Pravda. “I couldn’t sit on the side and watch how my friends leave [for Ukraine].”