Russian Court Rejects Gershkovich Arrest Appeal

The Moscow City Court rejected Tuesday an appeal against the arrest of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, the first foreign journalist to be charged with espionage in Russia since the Cold War.

The hearing was the first time Gershkovich has been seen in public since his arrest in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg last month.

The WSJ reporter was dressed in a plaid shirt and blue jeans and did not say anything to journalists.

The arrest of Gershkovich has sent relations between Washington and Moscow to a new low, with U.S. President Joe Biden telling Russia that the journalist should be released immediately.

The United States’ ambassador to Russia, Lynne Tracy, was one of those present at the hearing.

"It was hard for me to see an innocent journalist being held in such conditions. Yesterday I was allowed to see him for the first time in the pre-trial detention center and he is healthy and holding on despite the circumstances,” Tracy told journalists at the hearing, independent outlet Mediazona reported.

“We will continue to help him and demand consular access.”