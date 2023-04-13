Unprecedented Migration May Be Only Chance to Beat Russia's Population Decline

Russia would need to attract as many as 1 million new migrants every year until the end of the century to maintain its current population levels, according to research cited by the RBC news website on Thursday.

Russia’s population has declined for the past four years in a row and dropped by half a million people last year alone, standing at 146.45 million people at the start of 2023.

Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) made its calculations using three models in which Russia’s population could be maintained at 146 million by 2100.

The best-case scenario used the highest likely life expectancy, fertility, and migration rates, while the worst-case scenario used the lowest likely figures in all three categories.

HSE’s worst-case scenario envisages Russia’s population dropping to 67.4 million people unless the country can attract 1.1 million migrants every year over the next 80 years.

“Since such high values of compensatory migration are impossible to achieve, we can conclude that the population is expected to decline even under the most favorable scenarios of birthrates and mortality,” RBC cited the authors as saying.