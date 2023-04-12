Gruesome Video Appears to Show Ukrainian PoW's Beheading

This story contains graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers.

A disturbing video that circulated online this week shows the apparent beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by Russian troops.

In the clip, a uniformed man with a yellow armband — an identifying mark of the Ukrainian military — can be seen on the ground screaming “it hurts” as another uniformed man wearing a white band on his leg — an identifying of the Russian military — kneels over him and cuts his head with a knife.

“Cut it,” a voice behind the camera is heard in the video shared on a closed pro-Russian channel on the Telegram messaging app.

“Break his spine. Haven’t you cut heads off before? Finish the job,” the voice continues.

At the end of the minute-and-a-half video, the voice is heard instructing the soldier to display the severed head on camera and place it in a bag to “send it to the commander.”

The Moscow Times has chosen not to republish or link to the footage due to its graphic nature. It remains visible on other Telegram channels.

The authenticity of the video and its location could not be independently verified.

Observers suggested it may have been filmed last summer due to the number of plants visible in the background.

Pro-Russian military bloggers appeared to justify the clip as a reality of war, the independent news site The Insider reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed “legal responsibility” for the beheading, saying that “the defeat of terror is necessary.”

“There is something that no one in the world can ignore: how easily these beasts kill,” he said in a video address.