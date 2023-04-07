Arrested WSJ Reporter Formally Charged With Spying – Russian Agencies

Gershkovich was detained while reporting in the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg last week on accusations of espionage. He was then transferred to Moscow and placed in detention until May 29 pending trial.

Gershkovich, a journalist with The Wall Street Journal, categorically denied the espionage accusations, the state-run TASS news agency reported .

Russian authorities have formally brought espionage charges against arrested U.S. reporter Evan Gershkovich, Interfax reported Friday, citing sources familiar with his case.

Gershkovich, 31, a U.S. citizen and former Moscow Times reporter, is believed to be the first foreign journalist arrested on spying allegations in Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

His arrest sparked a widespread outcry, with U.S. President Joe Biden and numerous media organizations as well as Russian independent journalists calling on Russian authorities to free him.

Russia's deputy foreign minister this week said that attempts to pressure Moscow over his case were "pointless."

According to The Moscow Times’ sources, Gershkovich could be viewed by the Kremlin as leverage for a future prisoner exchange.

The Moscow Times also reported that Gershkovich’s surveillance and detention were organized by the Federal Security Service (FSB)’s military counterintelligence department.